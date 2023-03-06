The University of West Georgia baseball team secured their first sweep of the season, defeating the Union Bulldogs 9-4 at Cole Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolves (13-3, 7-2 GSC) looked poised and ready to take an early lead in game three, even loading the bases with two outs, but could not get a run across thanks to a diving play by Union first baseman Grant Ross, which kept the Wolves off the scoreboard in the first.

Trending Videos