Anthony Calabro

UWG baseball hosts Augusta on Saturday and Sunday for a three-game series to start off this year's campaign. Anothony Calabro (18) is pictured.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The wait is finally over for UWG Baseball, as they welcome in the Augusta Jaguars for a three-game series to open the 2023 season this weekend.

"We're excited to get the season going," said head coach Jeff Smith. "Our guys have worked extremely hard over the course of the fall and the weeks leading up to opening weekend. We're looking forward to playing someone other than ourselves and Augusta is going to be a great opportunity for us to learn a lot about our team."

Trending Videos