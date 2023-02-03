The wait is finally over for UWG Baseball, as they welcome in the Augusta Jaguars for a three-game series to open the 2023 season this weekend.
"We're excited to get the season going," said head coach Jeff Smith. "Our guys have worked extremely hard over the course of the fall and the weeks leading up to opening weekend. We're looking forward to playing someone other than ourselves and Augusta is going to be a great opportunity for us to learn a lot about our team."
Ready to lead the charge for another season is 2022 First Team All-GSC selection and 2023 preseason All-GSC selection Anthony Calabro. The junior from St. Johns, FL is the lone returner who hit over .300 a year ago. Calabro finished second on the team in hits and home runs and led the team in RBI's and stolen bases.
Other notable players returning for the Wolves are Logan Fink, Jackson Webb, and Sam Ladner, all who saw significant time on the diamond in 2022.
On the mound in 2022, West Georgia will give the ball to graduate transfer Bay Witcher to open the season. Witcher spent four seasons at Troy, and in 2022, finished with a 3-4 record in 57 innings pitched, striking out 42 batters.
For the Jaguars, Pat Galvin is returning for his senior season coming off an impressive 2022 campaign. The Shrewsbury, MA native played in all 48 games for Augusta, posting an impressive .371 batting average with 75 hits. While leading the Jaguars in hits, he also led them in doubles, total bases, on base percentage, and runs scored.
On the mound, the Jaguars are also returning Mason Bernard who started 12 games in 2022 and led the team in innings with 72 innings pitched. Bernard also led the team in strikeouts with 55 while only walking 23 batters.
The Wolves and Jaguars played twice in the 2022 season with the away team winning both games.
"It's going to be a competitive series and one that I'm looking forward to," said Smith. "We have a ton of new players and so do they, so both teams are going to be figuring out where they stand early in the season."
Due to weather, the series will now begin with a double header on Saturday, February 4, beginning at 2 p.m., with the final game being played on Sunday at 1 p.m.
For schedule changes, stay tuned to @uwgbaseball and @uwgathletics on social media as well as www.uwgathletics.com for updates.
