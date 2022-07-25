DR KELLY

University of West Georgia President Dr. Brendan Kelly speaks to the graduates and crowd at UWG's summer commencement ceremony. The university awarded 732 degrees at the end of the summer sessions. 

Another semester came to a close and it was time to celebrate the graduation of 732 Wolves who were presented degrees during the University of West Georgia’s Summer 2022 Commencement Ceremonies at the UWG Coliseum on Saturday.

During his commencement remarks, UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly spoke on ambition, perseverance and the incredible support between students, faculty and staff, and community.

