A total of 247 University of West Georgia Student-Athletes were named to the Spring 2023 GPA Honor Roll as announced on Tuesday. In addition, UWG put together a cumulative 3.07 department GPA following the completion of the spring semester.
Of the women's sports, golf had the highest team GPA at 3.81 while men's golf had the highest team GPA of the men's programs with a 3.44
There are four levels for the honor roll – Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze – with Platinum being a 4.0, Gold at 3.50-3.99, Silver at 3.25-3.49 and Bronze at 3.0-3.24.
Of the 247 honorees, 79 earned a 4.00 in the spring semester with another 84 earning at least a 3.50. UWG Athletics had nine more student-athletes on the 2023 Spring GPA Honor Roll than the 238 in the spring of 2022.
Football had 58 honorees while cheer had 28, followed by 27 from softball, 23 from baseball, and 22 from soccer.
Women's golf had 100 percent of their roster named to the honor roll, while softball and tennis both had over 90 percent of their rosters earn at least a 3.0 GPA.
A full list of Honor Roll athletes is available on the UWG Athletics website.
