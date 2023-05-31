A total of 247 University of West Georgia Student-Athletes were named to the Spring 2023 GPA Honor Roll as announced on Tuesday. In addition, UWG put together a cumulative 3.07 department GPA following the completion of the spring semester.

Of the women's sports, golf had the highest team GPA at 3.81 while men's golf had the highest team GPA of the men's programs with a 3.44

