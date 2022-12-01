This holiday season, UWG student-athletes are giving back to the West Georgia community with the Can Wars and the partnership with the Winter West Wonderland Food Drive.
At a recent, UWG basketball game, athletes participated in Can Wars, competing to see which team could collect the most canned goods for the food drive. Softball donated the most cans, and were on site on Wednesday evening to present the cans at the Winter West Wonderland event.
"We were honored to be a part of something so much bigger than ourselves knowing we could give back to our community," said head softball coach Kristy Burton. "The community has had such a huge impact on our university and it always feels good to be able to give back."
Coach Burton had her entire team on hand to deliver the canned goods that were collected by the Athletic Department, giving the student-athletes the opportunity to feel the joy of giving back.
"As a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representative for the softball team, I am beyond thankful that we get the opportunity to not only have an impact in athletics at UWG, but in our community as well," said junior All-GSC performer R.J. Janke.
"While it was only a small act of generosity on the softball team's and everyone else's part, it will go a long way for the families and individuals in need this Holiday season."
But it doesn't stop there for UWG athletics and community involvement as the Wolves have plans to make an impact as the holiday season continues into December.
Students and fans can also bring an unwrapped toy to the UWG basketball game on Sunday, December 4 to be given to the Toys for Tots initiative with the Winter West Wonderland. Fans with an unwrapped toy donation receive free admission into Sunday's basketball doubleheader. Tip-off is set for 2p.m. for the women and 4 p.m. for the men's contest.
