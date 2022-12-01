UWG SOFTBALL Winter Wonderland

 UWG Athletics

This holiday season, UWG student-athletes are giving back to the West Georgia community with the Can Wars and the partnership with the Winter West Wonderland Food Drive.

At a recent, UWG basketball game, athletes participated in Can Wars, competing to see which team could collect the most canned goods for the food drive. Softball donated the most cans, and were on site on Wednesday evening to present the cans at the Winter West Wonderland event.

