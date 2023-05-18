UWG Athletics produces 67 Graduates at weekend commencement ceremonies

This past weekend, 67 representatives from the UWG Department of Athletics walked across the stage at The Coliseum to receive degrees as part of Commencement at the University of West Georgia.
In all, 60 of those were degrees earned by student-athletes while six graduate assistants and one full-time member received their degrees. Of the total number, 42 representatives received their undergraduate degrees while 25 received Master's Degrees in their respective fields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.