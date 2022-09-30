The University of West Georgia Athletics is pleased to announce the partnership with Tritt Realty of Carrollton, GA.
"The UWG Athletics Corporate Partner program is a vital part of the funnel of resources we have to fill to elevate the experiences of our student-athletes as they collectively pursue excellence," noted UWG Director of Athletics, Jason Carmichael.
"Tritt Realty saw the opportunity to partner and they jumped in with both feet. We are thrilled to have them backing the University of West Georgia through the Corporate Partner program."
An important aspect of this local full service brokerage is their philanthropic outreach in the area, especially with students at the University of West Georgia. Tritt Realty rewards students that are working 20 hours or more to establish a lasting positive impact in this community.
"Our passion, beyond real estate, is to create a lasting impact on future generations," said Tritt Realty Owner & Broker, Anthony Tritt. "Our partnership with the university extends to both the academic and athletic endeavors of the students attending the University of West Georgia.
"We are proud to be a very small cog in the massive machine of curating a top choice University. Through our partnership with UWG, we are offered the opportunity to fulfill our goals of impacting future generations through giving. What we didn't realize is just how many great new friends we would make. I'm not sure who is benefiting most, the students, or us!"
