The University of West Georgia athletic department has announced a new partnership for the 2022-23 academic year, joining with Hometown Ticketing to offer digital ticketing for all home athletic events in the coming year.
"UWG Athletics is excited to partner with HomeTown Ticketing to provide our customers with a more form-fitting purchasing portal. HomeTown Ticketing continues to grow its footprint within the industry and we are excited to bring this ticketing solution to our loyal Wolves fans," said Jason Carmichael, Director of Athletics at the University of West Georgia.
The use of HomeTown Ticketing will make the entrance to events simple, as fans will simply present their ticket to be scanned at the gate without having to wait in line at the ticket office.
Tickets can be saved and scanned directly on a smartphone, or the PDF of the ticket can be printed and brought to the game to be scanned. Tickets purchased online can also be easily shared with family and friends via text.
"HomeTown welcomes West Georgia to our network of colleges and universities. We are proud to provide the digital ticketing solution to the university's athletic events and look forward to providing students, staff, and fans with an easy, fast, and convenient way to access athletics tickets and cheer on their team during the upcoming fall and winter seasons. We are proud to be your digital ticketing solution!" said Ryan Hart, Chairman & CEO of HomeTown Ticketing, Inc.
To promote contactless payments, UWG Athletics has announced that it will no longer be accepting cash payments on game day for all ticketed athletic events. The easiest path to ticketing is to purchase tickets online prior to arrival, but QR Codes will be available at the gate on game day through HomeTown Ticketing.
UWG students will still receive free admission to all regular-season home athletics events. Information on how they can claim their tickets will be sent to their UWG email addresses later this month.
West Georgia athletics will be using digital ticketing for the following sports this year: Men's and Women's Basketball, and Football. Fans are encouraged to download the HomeTown Ticketing App in order to utilize UWG Athletics tickets on their smartphones.
Fans will get a chance to use the app for the first time on July 16, when season tickets will be available to the general public for the upcoming 2022 football season.
