Talking ball at the Rotary Club!

Football may have been the central topic, but a lot of humor was present when the Carrollton Rotary Club held its annual college football preview program at its Tuesday meeting held at Sunset Hills County Club. Pictured (seated, from left) representing their college football teams are Ben Butler (Georgia Tech), John Jackson (Georgia), Jill Duncan (Auburn), and the Rev. Steve Davis. Standing (left) are Rotarians Jay Gill and Larry Frazier. UWG head coach David Dean was the featured speaker.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

University of West Georgia intercollegiate athletics in general and Wolves football in particular were the focal points at meetings of two different Carrollton organizations Tuesday.

However, at one gathering some good natured ribbing took center stage as a few Rotary Club members took the opportunity to “talk a little trash” as the new college football season quickly approaches.

Trending Videos