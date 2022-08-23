University of West Georgia intercollegiate athletics in general and Wolves football in particular were the focal points at meetings of two different Carrollton organizations Tuesday.
However, at one gathering some good natured ribbing took center stage as a few Rotary Club members took the opportunity to "talk a little trash" as the new college football season quickly approaches.
But first, UWG Athletics Director Jason Carmichael kicked off the day when he addressed members of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at the organizations's early morning breakfast meeting held at The Coliseum on the West Georgia campus.
A few hours later and a couple of miles away, Wolves head football coach David Dean enlightened Carrollton Rotary Club attendees at their weekly lunch meeting at Sunset Hills Country Club on the prospects for the 2022 season that kicks off Sept. 1 in a Thursday night game here against Carson Newman College.
Among comments made by Carmichael at the Chamber breakfast, the former young farm boy from Arkansas said that what is going on with the NCAA is unpredictable.
"There is a lot of upheaval, especially on the major college level," he noted in reference to the movement, both confirmed and speculated, of schools from one conference to another.
"However, our NCAA Division II is fairly stable, so our primary focus is on the University of West Georgia and our goal to be more competitively successful," he explained.
"Our expectations (at UWG) are very high, both on the fields and courts, but also in the classrooms," he added.
A few hours later, just over a mile from where Carmichael spoke earlier in the day, Coach Dean updated Carrollton Rotary members on prospects for the upcoming season. Dean said that he expects an aggressive, experienced team and looks to improve on last year's 9-3 mark and go deeper in the playoffs following second round exit in 2021.
"It's been a fun bunch to coach in practice," Dean, who is entering his fifth season at West Georgia, noted.
"They have been very enthusiastic and focused thus far, and those are good signs," Dean said, "and that's why we are excited to get things started next Thursday night. I hope all of you come out to support us and enjoy some very good football."
Following Coach Dean's presentation, several Rotarians offered prognostications on their favorite college teams while Rotarian Jay Gill practiced his standup comedy routine as he introduced his fellow members.
Steve Davis (Alabama), Jill Duncan (Auburn), John Jackson (Georgia), and Ben Butler (Georgia Tech) not only provided brief summaries and predictions on their teams, but a few offered some comedic relief.
"If anybody has any questions about calculus, let me know," Ben Butler said as he previewed his Yellow Jackets.
Rev. Davis ribbed fellow Rotarian Joe Parrish and longtime Tennessee Volunteer fan, Dr. Joe Parrish, when he asked, "Do you know how many days it has been since Tennessee has beaten Alabama?"
Parrish replied, "I don't know, but I am sure you will tell me."
Davis responded, "It's been 15 years. That's 5,785 days."
Following the the fans' predictions on how "their teams" will fare in the big rivalry games, Rotarian Larry Fraizier offered his homespun version of "Larry's Losers" with his own assessments on how the "big games" in the will end in 2022.
Larry's Losers: Georgia Tech and Auburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.