University of West Georgia Athletics has launched a new fundraising initiative to strengthen our programs and enhance the student-athlete experience for more than 400 student-athletes.
Friends, family, alumni, and fans will have the opportunity to make a gift through Sept. 30 on the UWG Athletics crowdfunding website.
The "Chasing Excellence: Give Back to the Pack" crowdfunding campaign will provide Wolves fans a platform to directly support the sport programs and remarkable student athletes most meaningful to them and create a lasting impact. The funds raised for these individual sports will address strategic needs, such as scholarships, program support, and equipment.
"We are so excited to provide this opportunity for our supporters to make an immediate impact," said UWG's Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael. "So many have asked how they can actively support the great things our student-athletes are doing and help us create programs of excellence."
UWG Athletics encourages alumni, parents, student-athletes, and fans to assist with this campaign by making a gift and sharing their giving experiences with friends and family.
All gifts made in support of UWG Athletics are stewarded by the University of West Georgia Athletic Foundation and are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more details on supporting UWG Athletics, please visit uwgathletics.com.
