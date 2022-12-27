With holiday basketball at UWG this weekend and the spirit of giving all around, UWG Athletics has announced that this Saturday’s doubleheader against Shorter University will feature free admission on New Year’s Eve with Wolves basketball.
The Wolves will take on the Hawks at 2 p.m. for the women’s game and 4 p.m. for the men’s game.
On the men’s side, head coach Dave Moore’s teams have been second half teams, and with a 6-3 record overall heading into the holiday break, the Wolves are poised to make a run at the GSC tournament and more in the next two months.
Head coach Joanna Reitz and her young squad beat Alabama Huntsville in the final home game before the holiday break, moving their win total to four on the young season.
Fans who have purchased season tickets or single game tickets will receive a free popcorn at the concession stand for Saturday’s game. Simply show your ticket at the concession stand to receive your treat.
