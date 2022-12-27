Jalen Sasser Dunk Photo

UWG basketball will be offering free admission for their games against Shorter on New Year’s Eve. Pictured is forward Jalen Sasser finishing a dunk.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

With holiday basketball at UWG this weekend and the spirit of giving all around, UWG Athletics has announced that this Saturday’s doubleheader against Shorter University will feature free admission on New Year’s Eve with Wolves basketball.

The Wolves will take on the Hawks at 2 p.m. for the women’s game and 4 p.m. for the men’s game.

