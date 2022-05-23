The University of West Georgia has announced the 31st class to be inducted into the UWG Athletics Hall of Fame, with three individuals and one team set to be inducted on Hall of Fame Weekend this fall.
“We are excited to welcome this group of inductees this fall,” said Jason Carmichael, Director of Athletics. “From individuals performing at high levels in their respective sports, to a whole team earning championship hardware, this is a collection of talent and accomplishments worth celebrating.”
Highlighting the 2022 class will be the 1982 Division III National Championship team. The entire team will be enshrined as one group into the Hall this fall, celebrating the history that group of young men made when football returned to West Georgia. That team ran the table in 1982, winning the Division III National Championship in a 14-0 win over Augustana in the Stagg Bowl in Phenix City, AL.
The sport of football will have two inductions this year, adding Alex Armah, Jr. to the list. He was one of two who were the first to be drafted from UWG into the NFL in the spring of 2017, and he is the only first-ballot inductee this year. Armah played middle linebacker, defensive end, fullback, and tight end during his time at UWG, earning All-American honors in 2014.
As a senior in 2015, Armah became the first player in Gulf South Conference history to be named All-GSC on both sides of the ball, earning that title as a defensive end and as a tight end.
The class continues with volleyball, as three-time All-GSC performer Stephanie Singleton will be inducted this season. Singleton, who finished her playing career at UWG in the fall of 2005, held nearly every record in UWG volleyball history when she completed her career. She was instrumental in leading West Georgia to the 2004 Gulf South Conference tournament, ending a 10-year drought of tournament play for UWG volleyball.
The final member of the 2022 class comes from the world of women’s basketball. As UWG Athletics prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first Gulf South Conference women’s basketball championship for West Georgia, the leading scorer from that year will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. TaReon Kelsey was an All-American after a stellar season in 1992-93, leading the conference in scoring at 18.4 points per game and in rebounding at 11.3 boards per contest.
All of the newest members of the UWG Athletics Hall of Fame will join the current members on Hall of Fame Weekend, coming up this fall on October 21-22.
On that Friday evening, UWG Athletics will host a banquet to induct and honor the members of the Hall of Fame. The public induction will be on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at halftime of the football game against Valdosta State.
