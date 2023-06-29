UWG athletics announce Jeep raffle to support athletic programs

UWG Athletics recently announced a fundraiser in partnership with Scott Evans Automotive Group with a chance to win a 2023 Jeep Wrangler, pictured here.

 UWG Athletics

Fans of the West Georgia Wolves can get their ducks in a row and win a brand new Jeep Wrangler 4-Door Sport 4x4 to support the student-athletes at the University, as UWG Athletics announced Wednesday the Wolves Grand Raffle.

Partnering with Scott Evans Automotive Group, UWG Athletics will draw the name of one lucky winner at halftime of the Homecoming Game on October 21, with the winner to receive a 2023 Jeep Wrangler. The raffle is an initiative of the UWG Athletics Foundation, which is focused on elevating UWG Athletics through these types of activities.