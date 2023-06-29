UWG athletics announce Jeep raffle to support athletic programs

Fans of the West Georgia Wolves can get their ducks in a row and win a brand new Jeep Wrangler 4-Door Sport 4x4 to support the student-athletes at the University, as UWG Athletics announced Wednesday the Wolves Grand Raffle.
Partnering with Scott Evans Automotive Group, UWG Athletics will draw the name of one lucky winner at halftime of the Homecoming Game on October 21, with the winner to receive a 2023 Jeep Wrangler. The raffle is an initiative of the UWG Athletics Foundation, which is focused on elevating UWG Athletics through these types of activities.
"This will be one of our more collaborative and exciting opportunities to support UWG Athletics during the upcoming 2023-24 season. This opportunity wouldn't be possible without being in lockstep with one of our longest-running partners," said Jason Carmichael, Director of Athletics at UWG. "We are excited to hit the ground running with this and plan to showcase the Jeep all over Western Georgia over the next few months."
Fans will have 999 opportunities to win the Jeep, as the Wolves are selling that many $100 tickets. Those may be purchased through any UWG Athletics staff member or online at the Wolves Grand Raffle homepage.
"As a former student-athlete and alum, I know firsthand the difference West Georgia Athletics can make in a young adult's life. Your support is a smart investment in the future of our students, plus you have the opportunity to take home a Jeep in the process. You can't lose," said John Copeland, Chair of the UWG Athletic Foundation Board. "Don't stand on the sideline for this one, get in the game, support student-athletes and play to win."
Proceeds from the raffle will support the more than 400 student-athletes at the University of West Georgia with scholarships and other needs that fuel competitive excellence throughout the 2023-24 season. For more details, please contact Elizabeth Herrin at eherrin@westga.edu.
