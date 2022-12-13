Last week, the University of West Georgia Athletics announced a new corporate partner relationship with a new, innovative business in Carrollton, Golph Co.
"UWG Athletics is pleased to add another Corporate Partner to our team," commented Director of Athletics, Jason Carmichael. "We are excited to witness first hand the launch of Golph Co. here in the West Georgia region. Strong parterships between our Corporate Partners here in the region and across the state are beneficial for our mutual success."
Golph Co. is a brand new Carrollton based golf facility that provides an indoor golfing experience for any level golfer. This company is a welcomed asset to UWG's Athletic Department and specifically the Men's and Women's Golf program.
"We are happy to partner with the University of West Georgia Men's and Women's golf teams here at Golph Co," said Chandler Dedmen, owner of Golph Co. "It will be a privilege to be the Golf team's indoor practice facility and club maintenance shop. I hope with this facility, it will create better golfers to win more tournaments and bring more prestige to the University of West Georgia."
Located in Carrollton, Georgia; Golph Co. is a family-owned indoor golf facility. The business' Grand Opening was held back on December 7.
