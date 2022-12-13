Last week, the University of West Georgia Athletics announced a new corporate partner relationship with a new, innovative business in Carrollton, Golph Co.

"UWG Athletics is pleased to add another Corporate Partner to our team," commented Director of Athletics, Jason Carmichael. "We are excited to witness first hand the launch of Golph Co. here in the West Georgia region. Strong parterships between our Corporate Partners here in the region and across the state are beneficial for our mutual success."

