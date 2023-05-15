UWG athletic programs win Red Clay Rivalry Trophy

The 2022-23 athletic year has officially ended, and for the first time since its inception, the Red Clay Rivalry trophy will be housed in Carrollton for the next 12 months.
The Red Clay Rivalry, an annual, season-long competition between the University of West Georgia and Valdosta State athletic departments began prior to the 2021-22 season, and this year the Wolves defeated the Blazers, winning 6.5 of the available 11 points over the course of competitions between the in-state rivals in 11 sports.
"Meaningful accomplishments like this one require comprehensive group efforts across the department," said Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael. "I'm pleased to see our student-athletes and coaches put together a year in which we were able to be victorious against our rival from the south in this fun competition."
UWG gained a half point in the fall from volleyball, and then secured full points from soccer, football, women's cross country, men's basketball, baseball and got the clinching point from men's golf at the GSC Championships.
As the winners, UWG received the cup back from the Blazers at the GSC Baseball tournament and will proudly display it in the Athletics Operations Building for the 2023-24 athletic year.
The next edition of the Red Clay Rivalry officially begins on September 19, 2023 when UWG volleyball hosts Valdosta State in The Coliseum with a half point on the line.
