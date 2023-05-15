UWG athletic programs win Red Clay Rivalry Trophy

The University of West Georgia will house the Red Clay Rivalry trophy for the next 12 months. The trophy, a relic of the rivalry between UWG and Valdosta State, represents the overall head-to-head success in eleven different sports between UWG and VSU.

 UWG Athletics

The 2022-23 athletic year has officially ended, and for the first time since its inception, the Red Clay Rivalry trophy will be housed in Carrollton for the next 12 months.

The Red Clay Rivalry, an annual, season-long competition between the University of West Georgia and Valdosta State athletic departments began prior to the 2021-22 season, and this year the Wolves defeated the Blazers, winning 6.5 of the available 11 points over the course of competitions between the in-state rivals in 11 sports.

