The University of West Georgia Athletic Foundation Board of Directors announced today the addition of two new members and new leadership.
Joining the board are Ryan Earnest '90 and Tracy McDaniel '98. New leadership includes John Copeland '97, chair; Rebecca Smith '96 '20, past chair; William Esslinger Jr. '93, treasurer and Audit and Finance Committee chair; and Christopher Shuler '85, secretary.
"We are thrilled to welcome these two new members to our Board of Directors as we continue to dedicate ourselves to the curation of a first-choice university," said Dr. Meredith Brunen, CEO of UWG's foundations and vice president for university advancement.
"They join a group of spirited supporters who strive to widen the base of support and make connections in service to our student athletes. I look forward to working with our board to enhance the competitiveness of UWG Athletics in our pursuit of excellence."
The University of West Georgia Athletic Foundation, through its fundraising efforts, strives to support a preeminent intercollegiate athletics program at UWG by providing student-athletes the opportunity to achieve excellence in academics, community service and athletic competition. The UWG Athletic Foundation continually maintains high standards of integrity and provides value and excellent customer service to donors, fans and friends.
"For UWG Athletics to flourish with excellence in the way so many of us who love this place, we have to have all hands on deck," said Jason Carmichael, UWG director of athletics."I am thrilled to have each of these individuals join us on the UWG Athletic Foundation Board. Each has signaled they are ready to make a difference for the University of West Georgia, the UWG Athletic Foundation Board, and UWG Athletics."
Earnest, a banking veteran who earned his mass communications degree at UWG, is president and CEO of First National Community Bank. A firm believer in giving back to the community, he is the current chairman of the Development Authority of Floyd County and serves on the Board of Trustees for the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and the Board of Directors for the Georgia Bankers Association Insurance Trust Inc.
Earnest said he looks forward to joining a group of alumni professionals whose goals include the betterment of the university through a collectively proactive effort to make UWG known as a first-choice institution for those seeking a higher educational experience that exceeds their expectations.
"I chose to invest in the future of UWG Athletics to further expose and advance our institution to those whose primary entry point is through an aggressively successful athletics program," he described. "I hope to leverage my experience serving in similar capacities to advance the mission and vision of the program as it seeks to bring a heightened awareness of UWG through sportsmanship and a competitive effort."
As a former UWG athlete, McDaniel takes pride in his alma mater. As an established knowledgeable and trustworthy professional in the financial industry for more than 20 years, he knows the power of good investments. He plans to leverage both backgrounds to further the effectiveness of the board.
In addition to serving on the board, McDaniel is involved with the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton and delivers ministry through short-term mission trips. He's also executive board director for Chase the Victory, a nonprofit organization that honors his son Chase who passed away from cancer. McDaniel said he looks forward to giving a voice to current and former athletes and being an advocate to bridge the gap between former, present and future student-athletes for the betterment of the university.
"There were people who invested in me as a student-athlete at UWG," McDaniel concluded. "It's important to me that the present and future student-athletes get that same opportunity to be great."
UWG also named new members to the UWG Foundation Board of Trustees. To learn more about the UWG Athletic Foundation Board of Directors, visit the Foundation's website.
