The University of West Georgia Athletic Foundation Board of Directors announced today the addition of two new members and new leadership.

Joining the board are Ryan Earnest '90 and Tracy McDaniel '98. New leadership includes John Copeland '97, chair; Rebecca Smith '96 '20, past chair; William Esslinger Jr. '93, treasurer and Audit and Finance Committee chair; and Christopher Shuler '85, secretary.

