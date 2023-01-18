Dr. Karen Owen- New UWG Dean

Dr. Karen Owen

The University of West Georgia recently appointed Dr. Karen Owen, who brings years of faculty and leadership experience, as the dean of University College.

Prior to her work in academics, Owen received her master's degree and doctorate from the University of Georgia. Before joining UWG, she worked as a legislative assistant to a United States Representative and served as a faculty member at Reinhardt University, where she helped develop their master of public administration program.

