The University of West Georgia recently announced three new scholarship opportunities for incoming freshmen beginning in Fall 2023.

The UWG Advantage Scholarship is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for qualifying in-state students at the University of West Georgia. In combination with the HOPE Scholarship, it gives Georgia students the opportunity to earn awards that cover all tuition and required fees. It is designed for first-time, full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate students at UWG. Eligibility is determined by academic merit, financial need, and residency.

