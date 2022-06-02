A total of 238 student-athletes were honored today as the UWG Department of Athletics released the Spring 2022 Wolves Student Athlete GPA Honor Roll.
There are four levels for the honor roll – Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze – with Platinum being a 4.0, Gold at 3.50-3.99, Silver at 3.25-3.49 and Bronze at 3.0-3.24.
Of that total number, 74 were platinum honorees, earning a 4.0 grade point average for the spring term and another 74 earned gold honor status for achieving a GPA of 2.5 or higher this spring.
Football had the most honorees with 62 while cheer turned in 33 honorees. Women's golf had the highest percentage of their roster honored as 100 percent of the roster was named to the honor roll. Volleyball had the second highest percentage at 85 percent while soccer was just behind with 84 percent of their roster on the honor roll.
The entire department turned in a 3.13 cumulative GPA following spring grades, with men's and women's golf each taking the highest team GPAs and earned the Academic Teams of the Year Awards at the WESTPY awards back in April.
