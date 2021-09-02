Enhancing its efforts to foster connections – of all kinds – the University of West Georgia today announced the deployment of an advanced managed Wi-Fi solution on its Carrollton campus through a new partnership with Comcast.
“As we dedicate ourselves to the curation of a first-choice university, we are thrilled to offer this compelling technology solution that will truly benefit our students,” said UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly. “We strive to continuously elevate both our physical and digital spaces to cultivate a clear, distinctive UWG identity, and our collaboration with Comcast makes our campus one of the most technologically advanced in the nation.”
The new service provides several benefits to students across campus including:
Managed Wi-Fi with fast speeds: Provides high-speed Wi-Fi service and excellent coverage for e-gaming, streaming movies, and completing assignments online.
Less equipment to manage: Students can connect and stream without extra equipment or installation.
24/7 support: Comcast monitors the network continuously and provides constant end-user support for residents.
Comcast has installed 1,500 Wi-Fi access points throughout on-campus residential halls, Greek Village houses, and numerous outdoor common areas. The state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6 technology connects students with speeds of up to 200 megabits per second.
The managed Wi-Fi solution enables students to stream content and connect online without device restrictions. The technology also allows for multiple devices to connect online while maintaining ultra-fast speeds, a growing need based on the evolution of the educational experience across multiple platforms.
“We are proud to partner with UWG to announce this major technology partnership,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast Regional SVP. “We understand the emphasis that institutes of higher learning place on advanced technology, and we are proud to be their provider of choice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.