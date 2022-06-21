The UWG Volleyball program announced their fall 2022 schedule on Monday, with action kicking off on August 26.
Year two of the Hellmann era is set to begin with a 31-match slate, including four in-season tournaments.
West Georgia will begin their 2022 campaign on August 26 in Due West, South Carolina for the Erskine Tournament with a matchup against Francis Marion slated for 5:00 PM. The tournament will conclude on August 27, as the Wolves are set to play a pair of games against Clark Atlanta and Erskine.
Following the Erskine tournament, UWG will travel to Athens, West Virginia on Friday, September 2 for the Concord Tournament with a 10:00 a.m. showdown against Bluefield State first on the docket for the Wolves. West Georgia will turn around and play California University of Pennsylvania later that afternoon before two matchups against Concord and IUPUI on Saturday, September 3.
UWG will open up their home schedule on September 6, as they welcome Emory to the Coliseum for the 2022 home opener.
The matchup against Emory will be the first match of a four-match homestand with West Georgia hosting the 2022 Peach Belt Crossover, beginning on Friday, September 9. The Wolves will kick things off with a 10:00 a.m. matchup against Georgia College on Friday followed by a matchup against Augusta later that evening. UWG will conclude the Peach Belt Crossover with a matchup against USC Aiken on September 10.
West Georgia will open their conference schedule at Auburn Montgomery on September 13 before returning home for a five-match homestand, welcoming West Florida, Valdosta State, Clark Atlanta, Christian Brothers, and Union.
After a six-day break from play, the Wolves will make their way to Rome, Georgia for a match against Shorter on September 30, before heading to Cleveland, Tennessee for a matchup with Lee on October 1.
West Georgia will return home for a midweek rematch against Shorter before road matchups against West Alabama on October 7 and Mississippi College on October 8.
UWG will take a two-match break from conference play, as the Wolves head to Birmingham, Alabama for the Sunshine State-Gulf South Conference on October 14-15. The opponents for those two matches will be released the week of the event.
Six of the final seven matches for the Wolves will be against the Gulf South Conference, starting with a three-match homestand against Montevallo on October 21, Alabama Huntsville on October 22, and Lee on October 25.
A road match against Union will follow the homestand on October 28 before UWG heads to Memphis, Tennessee on October 29 to play Christian Brothers at 2:00 p.m. and Rhodes College at 4:30 p.m. After another six-day break from play, the Wolves will end the regular season on November 4 at Valdosta State.
The Gulf South Conference Championships is set for November 7 and November 10-13.
West Georgia's full schedule can be viewed on the UWG Athletics website. Some times and opponents are still to be determined and will be updated as more information becomes available.
