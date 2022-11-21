The schedule is set for year one of the Kristy Burton era for the University of West Georgia softball team.
The Wolves are set for a 53-game slate in 2023, including 21 games in the friendly confines of University Softball Field. The action starts for UWG in early February as the Wolves open the new campaign on February 3.
Opening weekend once again takes place in Gulf Shores, Alabama where the Wolves are set for five games in three days. On Friday, February 3, the Wolves take on Lander and Florida Tech before games against Rollins and Spring Hill on Saturday. West Georgia then takes on Saint Leo to wrap-up a full weekend of softball.
Nine days later, UWG hosts Georgia Southwestern for the 2023 home opener in a midweek doubleheader on Valentine's Day. That weekend, West Georgia hosts West Alabama for the first Gulf South Conference action of the season. The three-game series is set for February 18-19.
For the first time since 2017, West Georgia will take on in-state opponent North Georgia. That midweek doubleheader is set for Wednesday, February 22 in Dahlonega.
After a three-game set on the road at Lee, West Georgia is back at home on March 4-5 hosting Union for three Gulf South Conference games. March also includes midweek action against the 2022 South Region Champion Auburn Montgomery Warhawks as well as road series at perennial powers Valdosta State and Alabama Huntsville.
The Wolves won't fool around as April begins, hosting Christian Brothers on April 1-2 for a three-game conference set. The very next weekend, UWG welcomes West Florida to Carrollton for three more pivotal GSC games.
The final three weekends of the season feature a short road trip to Shorter on April 14-15 and a lengthy trip to Delta State on April 22-23. West Georgia will be at home on the final week of the 2023 season, hosting Montevallo on April 28-29.
This season marks the first under new head coach Kristy Burton. For the complete schedule, including times, go to the UWG Athletics website.
