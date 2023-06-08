The 32nd class of inductees for the University of West Georgia Athletic Hall of Fame has been selected and will be inducted on October 13-14, as part of UWG's Hall of Fame Weekend celebration.
The UWG Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes former football All-American Harley Vaughan, four-time All-GSC women's golfer Sarah Ross, former track & field standout and two-time Hall of Fame coach David Harris, and UWG Athletics will posthumously induct former football linebacker John Perkins.
David Harris, Track & Field 1970-1974
A four-year athlete at West Georgia College who was a four-time All-Conference Middle Distance runner from 1970-74. He earned All-NAIA District 25 honors in 1971 and 1972 as an 800m runner and holds the fourth-best time in school history. He qualified for nationals in 1974 as a member of the 4x400m relay team. He was co-captain and an All-Conference runner on the South Atlantic Conference Cross-Country championship team in 1973. After graduation, he became the cross-country coach at Carrollton High School, leading the bid to bring the GHSA State Championships to Carrollton, where they have remained since 1994. He was inducted into both the Carrollton High School and the Georgia Track & Field and Cross-Country Hall of Fame.
A three-time All-GSC selection at linebacker for UWG, John Perkins was the type of man who came to Carrollton for football, but his legacy lives both on and off the field. As a senior, he was named All-South Region and won honorable mention All-America honors. He was the team’s leading tackler for three straight seasons and he led the way as the middle linebacker and leader of a record-setting defensive unit in 2005. He is the UWG career record holder for tackles for a loss by a wide margin. After graduation, he worked with at-risk youth in the Carrollton area, making an indelible mark on the UWG football program, the University of West Georgia as a whole, and the Carrollton community. He passed away tragically in the spring of that year.
One of five student-athletes at the time in West Georgia history to be named All-Gulf South Conference in all four years of her career, it is safe to say that Sarah Ross was an impact golfer at UWG from the time she stepped on campus. She was the first women’s golfer in GSC history to achieve the feat of becoming a four-time All-Conference performer. She was named to the GSC All-Tournament team twice and finished second in the 2011 GSC Championship. Beyond the course, Ross also starred in the classroom. She was a two-time member of the GSC Academic Honor Roll and was voted to the Academic All-GSC team after her senior season. Following the completion of her eligibility, Ross spent a season as a graduate assistant coach for the UWG Golf Team.
Harley Vaughan, 2013-2017
One of the best offensive linemen to ever don the red and blue, Harley Vaughan was an integral part of the most prosperous times in the football program's history at the University of West Georgia. A two-time All-American by the conclusion of his career, Vaughan was a redshirt in the 2013 season before becoming the starting left tackle on the first UWG Division II Super Region Championship team in 2014. He moved to center in his sophomore season, earning Second Team All-GSC as a sophomore, then First Team as a junior, earning All-American honors as well that year. He started 53 games in his career, moving in front of Marcus Sayles and setting a school record for total starts. As a senior, he was named an All-American for a second time, this time by both the Associated Press and D2CCA. The Associated Press Award was previously known as the AP Little All-America team.
