HOF

The 32nd class of inductees for the University of West Georgia Athletic Hall of Fame has been selected and will be inducted on October 13-14, as part of UWG's Hall of Fame Weekend celebration.

The 32nd class of inductees for the University of West Georgia Athletic Hall of Fame has been selected and will be inducted on October 13-14, as part of UWG's Hall of Fame Weekend celebration.

The UWG Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes former football All-American Harley Vaughan, four-time All-GSC women's golfer Sarah Ross, former track & field standout and two-time Hall of Fame coach David Harris, and UWG Athletics will posthumously induct former football linebacker John Perkins.