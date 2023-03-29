UWG announces 2023 Football Schedule

The University of West Georgia's football team released their 2023 schedule on Tuesday. Pictured is UWG running back Zion Custis.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The 2023 University of West Georgia football schedule is complete and the Wolves slate for the fall features five games at University Stadium including a Thursday night opener.

David Dean and the Wolves open up the campaign against a 2022 playoff team in Limestone. The Saints visit Carrollton for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, August 31, making their first trip to University Stadium since 2018.

Trending Videos