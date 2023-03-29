UWG announces 2023 Football Schedule

The 2023 University of West Georgia football schedule is complete and the Wolves slate for the fall features five games at University Stadium including a Thursday night opener.
David Dean and the Wolves open up the campaign against a 2022 playoff team in Limestone. The Saints visit Carrollton for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, August 31, making their first trip to University Stadium since 2018.
Week two pits the Wolves against Texas A&M Kingsville on the road as the two teams meet for the first time in program history, and UWG makes just its third ever trip to the Lonestar State. That kickoff from Javelina Stadium in Kingsville, Texas is set for 8 p.m. EST.
"Putting together a competitive Division II Football schedule is, quite frankly, getting harder and harder by the season," said Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael. "I'm not sure what the future looks like in terms of the ability to get quality games in place in Division II but we are pleased that at least for this season we have been able to add two quality non-conference opponents to help bolster our strength-of-schedule."
Gulf South Conference play begins in week three as UWG heads to Clinton, Mississippi to take on Mississippi College and looking to avenge one of two losses in 2022. The Wolves will look to avenge the second loss of 2022 the following week as UWG travels to Pensacola, Florida for a showdown with West Florida and a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Following a bye week on September 30, UWG returns for a home game against West Alabama on October 7, with the remaining home games coming at 6 p.m. That kicks off a three-week stretch at University Stadium, with Chowan on October 14 and North Greenville on October 21.
A short trip to in-state rival Shorter awaits the Wolves in week nine, and the Wolves will play their second Thursday night game of the season, taking on the Hawks in a 7 p.m. kick on Thursday, October 26.
Senior Day is set for November 4 as the Wolves wrap up their regular season home slate against the Delta State Statesmen. Kickoff for that game is also set for 6 p.m. with UWG honoring the 2023 senior class prior to kickoff.
Fans will have to wait for the final week of the regular season for The Battle for the Peach Basket and the renewing of the Red Clay Rivalry as the Wolves head south for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Valdosta State on November 11 for the 43rd meeting between the two in-state rivals.
Season ticket renewals are currently in full swing and will be available until May 6, when all holds will be released and the general public will gain the opportunity to secure a spot in University Stadium for the 2023 season. Be sure to watch uwgathletics.com and all social media channels tomorrow with the launch of a fantastic incentive-filled summer with UWG Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.