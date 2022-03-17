After returning to action with an NCAA Playoff appearance last season, the West Georgia Wolves football team has its sights set on bigger and better in 2022, and today, UWG Athletics released the 2022 football schedule, featuring five games at University Stadium.
The Wolves will open their 2022 campaign in the friendly confines of University Stadium on Sept. 3, hosting Carson-Newman in a rematch of last season's opener. It will mark the seventh overall meeting between the Wolves and Eagles, and the first time the two teams have met in Carrollton.
Non-conference play continues in week two as the Wolves make a short, return trip to Morehouse on Sept. 10. The Wolves defeated the Maroon Tigers 47-0 last season in Carrollton.
"It's always exciting to play your first game at home," said sixth-year head coach David Dean, "But then to also play a non-conference game 45 minutes away in week two, and travel the day of the game, and not have to stay overnight and sleep in your own bed. And also going to play in Atlanta is exciting, because we've got a lot of players from the Atlanta area, and a lot of alumni from the Atlanta area."
After an open date in the third week of the season, Gulf South Conference play begins in week four, and UWG begins a slate of eight GSC games at West Alabama on Sept. 24. UWA was the Wolves' lone loss at home in 2021, and a trip to Livingston is a big test to open league play for Dean and the Wolves.
"Anytime you start off with West Alabama in your first conference game, it's going to be tough," Dean said of the GSC opener. "We've got to go on the road, and that's a tough place to play, but it's a good test to find out where we are right off the bat."
Week five kicks off two straight GSC games in Carrollton, beginning with a Homecoming matchup with Mississippi College on Oct. 1. A much-anticipated matchup with West Florida awaits on Oct. 8, as the Wolves welcome the Argonauts to University Stadium for the first time since 2019. The road team has won all six games in the history of the series, and UWG looks to end that streak in 2022.
"That rivalry is getting big-time because it's always two teams that by the time you're playing, you're playing for something," Dean added. "That game means a lot, and it's become a heated rivalry with a lot of good football players involved."
West Georgia then goes back on the road on Oct. 15, traveling to Tigerville, South Carolina to take on North Greenville.
Fans will definitely be circling Oct. 22 on their calendars, as West Georgia comes home for another installment of the Battle of the Peach Basket with Valdosta State coming to town. David Dean is excited about getting the Blazers, who played for a National Championship in 2021, at home in Carrollton.
"Last year, we had to play the top two teams, Valdosta State and West Florida, both on the road, and fortunately for us we've got them both at home this year," said Dean. "We're excited about that stretch in October because we play four games in the five weekends in October at home."
The final home game of the season is set for the following week, as Shorter makes the short trip to Carrollton for an Oct. 29 affair at University Stadium.
In week 10, UWG heads west for a showdown with Delta State in Cleveland, Mississippi on Nov. 5.
There will be added excitement to the end of the regular season, as week 11 has been dubbed "Playoff Preview Week" by the Gulf South Conference. Teams will be seeded and paired for games based on standings (e.g., No. 1 versus No. 8, etc.). The team that plays fewer GSC home games in the regular season will be the host. If teams have an equal amount of GSC home games, the highest-seeded team will host.
"That's going to be a scramble week for us," Dean said of the Week 11 matchup. "It's going to be a difficult one because, number one, it's a repeat opponent, but number two, there's a lot of uncertainty."
All five home games for the Wolves are slated for 6 p.m. kickoffs.
Season ticket information will be released soon. Times for away games and promotional days for the five home contests will be announced at a later date, as well.
