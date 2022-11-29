Andrew College

Pictured, from left, areDr. Pauline Gagnon, dean of UWG's College of Arts, Culture and Scientific Inquiry; Shelly Elman, UWG professor of theatre and department chair of English, Film, Languages, and Performing Arts; Jon Preston, UWG provost and senior vice president; Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG president; Dr. Linda R. Buchanan, Andrew College president; Deborah Liss-Green, Andrew College assistant professor of theatre; Dr. Karan Pittman, Andrew College academic dean.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Leaders from the University of West Georgia and Andrew College recently signed a partnership agreement that will provide a streamlined path for theatre students between the two institutions.

“We make distinct contributions to the industries that hire the professionals who graduate from our theatre program – particularly in the growing arts and entertainment industry found in metropolitan Atlanta,” said Dr. Brendan B. Kelly, UWG’s president. “To curate a first-choice institution, we will continue to be an intellectual and economic engine in our state through agreements like this. Our mutually beneficial partnership with Andrew College optimizes resources to offer the students we serve the educational opportunities they need to thrive.”

