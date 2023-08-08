High school students at Carroll County Schools will have access to a signature dual enrollment experience through a partnership beginning this fall with the University of West Georgia.
The program, Go West Early, allows access to advanced pathways, summer enrichment experiences, tutoring and individual assistance, personalized college guidance and designated on-campus facilities.
“Go West Early is an important part of our mission to ensure that each student graduates ready to be enrolled, enlisted or employed and engaged in his or her community,” Carroll County School Superintendent Scott Cowart said.
“We appreciate our partnership with the University and their commitment to offer our students a personalized experience that goes beyond the typical dual enrollment class. We are excited to create another innovative experience for Carroll County students,” Cowart noted.
Carroll County Schools students have long been able to enroll in university courses that also count toward high school graduation. Go West Early expands on the current dual enrollment framework by providing students a premier immersion experience into all aspects of college life.
Additionally, students will be accelerated through individualized, academic support and personalized experiences.
“We are thrilled to partner with Carroll County Schools to launch the Go West Early program so that students can be part of the first-choice educational experience we offer at the University of West Georgia while still enrolled in high school,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG’s president.
President Kelly explained,”This signature Dual Enrollment program will provide them with the same personalized instruction and support services — cornerstones of an education from UWG — to help them succeed academically and professionally. We look forward to growing the partnership in the years to come.”
Go West Early begins this semester with a pilot group of approximately 70 students from Villa Rica High School who were invited to apply. Students will be transported to and from the UWG campus each day to access their courses, support services and other college amenities.
Also, each of these students will be able to enroll in college courses and receive a jump start on a college degree. With feedback from school and university personnel — as well as students — the school system plans to expand the program to other high schools in the future.
“Carroll County Schools remains invested in premier learning experiences such as experiential education, service learning, global engagement, STEM education and diploma distinctions,” Assistant Superintendent of School Performance Dr. Jessica Ainsworth said.
“Go West Early is another example of pursuing excellence for each student in Carroll County and specialized learning experiences for our advanced learners,” she said.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
