Go West Early - UWG and Villa Rica High School Partnership

Villa Rica High School students selected for the Go West Early program were introduced to the University of West Georgia in a kickoff event on August 3. Pictured are (l-r) UWG Dean of University College and the Honors College Dr. Karen Owen, UWG Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Kimberly Scranage, Carroll County Schools Assistant Superintendent of School Performance Dr. Jessica Ainsworth, UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly, Villa Rica High School Principal Dr. Mike Bedosky, and Carroll County School Superintendent Scott Cowart. Go West Early is a signature dual enrollment experience available this fall to select high school students in Carroll County.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

High school students at Carroll County Schools will have access to a signature dual enrollment experience through a partnership beginning this fall with the University of West Georgia.

The program, Go West Early, allows access to advanced pathways, summer enrichment experiences, tutoring and individual assistance, personalized college guidance and designated on-campus facilities.