Nikkita Gordon, owner of East Albany Hair Salon, officially opened her shop two months ago with the goal of employing UWG students.
East Albany Salon is a newly opened loc’s, braids, and natural hair salon that primarily caters to men. The salon is located at 907 South Park St., suite H.
“It’s a men’s hair salon,” said Gordon. “But, we provide services for women as well.”
Originally from Albany, Georgia, Gordon moved to Carrollton to pursue a career in business management and accounting. And eventually, she majored in marketing, causing her to be a triple major.
After graduating from UWG, Gordon said she wasn't necessarily pressured into finding work, because she had already been providing a service to students with hairstyles at UWG for the past six years.
“As a sophomore, I had a lot of male friends that had natural hair and/or locs, that couldn’t afford to get their hair done consistently, so I came to be their stylist,” said Gordon. “The styles they were requesting was simple to me.
“And at one point, I ended up having over 300 students as clients. So, this salon is the first brick and mortar location that I have had since graduating from college,” said Gordon.
Gordon told the Times-Georgian on Friday that she plans to employ UWG students to expose them to more opportunities.
“So far, I’ve hired a stylist name Cristiana,” said Gordon. “She is a biology student at UWG.
“But, you know, I really want a professional fit with this being one of the more newer salons, so I will be reaching out to stylists that do hair locally as well as reach out to students at Georgia Tech to give those students an opportunity to work in a professional salon.”
Before opening East Albany Salon, Gordon launched her first business, Cute & Cocky, which is a holster manufacturing company.
Gordon said that her holster business came about because of an incident she experienced during her sophomore year at UWG.
“I actually worked as a waitress at the Waffle House on Maple Street,” said Gordon. “And one night as I walking out of the restaurant to go home, I noticed this one guy from the restaurant starting to follow me.
“So, I went with my intuition and I sped up my pace. And I said if he starts to speed up then I will know he was trying to follow me.”
And as she had suspected, the guy was, in fact, following her.
“I stopped, and I’m like ‘hey, what’s going on’,” said Gordon. “And he was like, I’m just trying to walk you home. And I was just like ‘I don’t need you to walk me home.'”
Gordon said that as she was talking with the guy, a few of her coworkers had come out to check on her, and that’s what kept her from possibly being attacked.
“My coworkers ended up seeing him following me, so they called out my name,” said Gordon. “There was also some law enforcement officers there, who came over to see what the situation was, which was him trying to harass me.
“The officers ended up giving me a ride home, and told me they were going to try and find the guy. And come to find out, he was a registered sex offender in the area.”
Gordon told the Times-Georgian that after the incident, she started to do research into the holster industry to learn more about women holsters, commercial holsters, etc., being that current holsters weren’t practical for her lifestyle, she said.
“I wanted to be unique,” said Gordon. “I actually made a holster that hadn’t been made, and so I received a patent for it.”
The only challenges Gordon said she has faced so far has been the community she serves.
“This is a natural hair salon for predominantly black hair,” said Gordon. “So, not feeling like I fit into the demographic has been hard, especially when you’re trying to network.”
Gordon said in the next five to 10 years, she would eventually like to sell her patent and trademarks.
“I plan on licensing my patent out to law enforcement, distributor companies, or just getting acquired by a bigger company that sells those products, so that they can promote my brand,” said Gordon.
And as far as the salon, Gordon said she would like to franchise the business.
“I would like to have a Florida location,” said Gordon. “My sister lives in Jacksonville and does hair as well, so I have her in charge of that location.
“I also plan to have locations in Birmingham, Alabama, and Texas. So, maybe just four locations for this business.”
