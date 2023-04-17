David Collings was a pitcher at Andrew College for two years before transferring to the University of West Georgia on scholarship. Collings' career was cut short due to an auto accident, but he wanted to stay around baseball which prompted him to get into coaching. Through connections Collings had made at UWG, he was able to begin as an instructor and manager at Next Level Sports Center when it opened in Carrollton.

Collings graduated from UWG with a degree in marketing. He returned to get a Master’s Degree which he credited to learning more about managing and running a business.

