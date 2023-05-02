UWG Alumna

Molly Pittman holds a picture of her mother, Sharon, on commencement day. Molly graduated UWG with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies a few months after her mother unexpectedly passed.

Molly Pittman ’19 was raised in a home where education was taken very seriously. And even though she didn’t complete her college education until later in life, it made no difference to her mom, Sharon.

“She always told me it didn’t matter how long it took – because life happens and circumstances may arise,” Molly recalled. “Just as long as you keep striving toward your goal.”

