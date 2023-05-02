UWG alum Ronnie Blackmon signs to CFL

One former UWG standout is getting his shot at the next level as Ronnie Blackmon has signed with the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes.
The former UWG wideout was a Second Team All-GSC selection in 2022 and was second on the team in receiving yards with 451 on 30 receptions and five touchdowns. In his final campaign with the Wolves, Blackmon had two 100-yard receiving games, including the Delta State game in which he caught the game winning touchdown with just five seconds on the clock.
