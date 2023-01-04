RIbbon Cutting

From left, Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG president; Mitchell Clifton, UWG professor emeritus; Dr. Duane Yoder, UWG’s Department of Computing and Mathematics chair; Rusty West ’88, UWG mathematics alum; Garrett Brenner, current UWG computer science student

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Thanks to the generosity of a successful alumnus, the University of West Georgia recently cut the ribbon on a new space that will enhance the educational experience of computing students and provide them with a place to hone their skills and connect with one another.

The Mitchell H. Clifton Computing Center — named by UWG alumnus Rusty West ’88 in honor of his faculty mentor and professor emeritus Mitchell Clifton — opened in the Technology-enhanced Learning Center (TLC) in Fall 2022 with a modernized design and improved technological capabilities to provide students in the College of Arts, Culture and Scientific Inquiry with a first-choice university experience.

Trending Videos