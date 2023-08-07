On an 0-2 count with the bases loaded last Thursday night, University of West Georgia alumnus Cade Marlowe hit the long ball, allowing his Seattle Mariners to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 in the series opener.
“That’s what it’s all about: helping the team win,” Marlowe told MLB Network in a press conference after the game. “It was awesome for the guys in front of me to get on base. I was just able to come through at that moment.”
Marlowe played his last baseball with UWG back in 2018, where he played in 48 games with 48 starts in center field and was ultimately named First Team All-Gulf South Conference. In his senior season, Marlowe batted a .389 average and ended his career with a number of school career and single season records.
The Seattle Mariners selected Marlowe in the 20th round — pick 606 — of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft, making him the first MLB draft pick for UWG since 33rd-round pick Caleb Lopes in 2016 and the highest selection since UWG pitcher Mike Lilly was picked number 506 in round 20 back in 1985.
Along with making history for the university, Marlowe also made Major League Baseball history with his grand slam.
Marlowe’s hit came on a 99.8 mile-per-hour fastball by All-Star closer Carlos Estévez, which marks the third-fastest pitch on which a grand-slam has ever been hit since the MLB’s pitch-tracking era started in 2008.
And Marlowe’s impact on the Mariners is being noticed by the team and its coaching staff.
“Huge hit by Marlowe,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a press conference after the game. “What more can you say? What he’s done for us since he’s come here — he’s been a shot in the arm. He’s an awesome competitor who’s not overthinking it. He’s just playing baseball and enjoying it.”
Marlowe made his debut in the big leagues back on July 20 of this year, as he was called up for a game against the Minnesota Twins.
The Tifton, Ga. native now has posted ten hits in the majors, including two home runs on a .278 batting average and six total RBI. The Mariners’ next game will be at home against the San Diego Padres today, August 8, at 9:40 p.m. EST.
