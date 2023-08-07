On an 0-2 count with the bases loaded last Thursday night, University of West Georgia alumnus Cade Marlowe hit the long ball, allowing his Seattle Mariners to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 in the series opener.

“That’s what it’s all about: helping the team win,” Marlowe told MLB Network in a press conference after the game. “It was awesome for the guys in front of me to get on base. I was just able to come through at that moment.”