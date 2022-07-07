The University of West Georgia Department of Athletics has added two full-time staff members in the Sports Medicine department, announcing the hiring of Mallory Morrell and Ashley Perdue as Assistant Athletic Trainers.
"UWG Athletics is committed to providing high-level experiences for our student-athletes, and at the core of that is the pursuit of championships," said Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael. "We believe to achieve that goal, we need to provide championship-level support on a myriad of fronts, including the sports medicine space."
Both Morrell and Perdue move into newly created full-time roles within the Sports Medicine department, bringing UWG's full-time athletic trainer total to five.
"Adding these positions will help us continue to build a championship environment and better equip us to increase our support of student-athlete welfare," Carmichael added.
Morrell came to Carrollton after two years at Chadron State College where she was the athletic trainer for five sports including CSC's football program. In 2021, she also served as the head athletic trainer for the Western Nebraska Pioneers, a collegiate summer wood-bat baseball team.
A native of Arthur, Nebraska, Morrell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and later received a Masters in Organizational Management with a concentration in sport management from Chadron State.
Perdue isn't a stranger to the Peach State as she has spent the past two years at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia. At Reinhardt, Perdue was also the athletic trainer for the five-time NAIA National Champion Lacrosse program.
Originally from Franklin County, Virginia, Perdue completed her undergraduate degree at Liberty, graduating in 2020 with a Bachelor's Degree in Athletic Training. Perdue went on to complete a Master's Degree in Sports Administration and Leadership from Reinhardt in 2022.
Both Morrell and Perdue have been members of the National Athletic Trainers Association since 2017.
