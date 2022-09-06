Everyone enjoys sharing a home-cooked meal, but sometimes we need an easy weeknight dinner as well. All of these dishes have one shortcut in common: a store-bought rotisserie chicken.
Buffalo ranch chicken-broccoli casserole (Southern Living)
This dish may give buffalo chicken wings some competition.
Ingredients:
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
4 cups 2% reduced-fat milk, divided
2 (8.8-oz.) pkg. precooked microwavable brown rice
3 cups fresh broccoli florets
1 cup finely chopped carrots
3 cups shredded cooked chicken (from 1 large rotisserie chicken)
6 ounces reduced-fat extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (1½ cups)
2 tablespoons Buffalo-style hot sauce, plus more for topping
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, divided
¾ teaspoon garlic powder
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup whole wheat panko breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon canola oil
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F with rack 6 inches from heat source. Whisk together flour and 1 cup of the milk in a small bowl until smooth. Bring remaining 3 cups milk to a boil in a large broiler-safe skillet over medium-high, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium, and gradually whisk in flour mixture until smooth. Return to a boil over medium-high. Boil, stirring constantly, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes.
2. Stir rice, broccoli, and carrots into milk mixture until combined. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is bright green, about 2 minutes.
3. Add chicken, Cheddar, hot sauce, 1 Tbsp. fresh dill, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to rice mixture; stir until cheese is melted. Remove from heat. Stir together panko and oil in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over chicken mixture.
4. Bake in preheated oven until casserole is bubbly, about 15 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil (do not remove skillet from oven). Broil until top is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool 5 minutes. Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. fresh dill, and top with additional hot sauce.
Rotisserie chicken biscuit casserole (Family Features)
Next time the family asks for a warm, comforting meal, try this dish with just a handful of ingredients and less than 15 minutes of cook time.
Ingredients:
1 whole rotisserie chicken
8 refrigerated biscuits
1 can (10 3/4 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup sour cream
2 cups frozen vegetables
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 450 F.
2. Remove meat from rotisserie chicken and shred; set aside. Discard bones.
3. Cut biscuits into quarters; set aside.
4. In saucepan, stir soup, milk, sour cream, chicken, vegetables, basil and pepper. Cook until boiling.
5. Spoon chicken mixture into baking dish. Arrange quartered biscuits over filling.
6. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown.
BUTTERMILK ALFREDO CHICKEN SPINACH PASTA (Southern Living)
Everyone loves a rich, cheesy sauce with pasta, and this velvety cheese sauce has exceptional taste but less fat than other cheese sauces. Serve right out of the skillet with warm, buttery bread.
Ingredients:
8 ounces uncooked rigatoni pasta
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1/2 cup whole buttermilk
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
4 ounces Parmesan cheese, finely shredded (about 1 1/2 cups), divided
1 (5-oz.) pkg. fresh baby spinach
4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
Directions:
1. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water to cover according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
2. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium. Whisk in flour until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Slowly whisk in milk. Cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is thickened and bubbly, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
3. Whisk buttermilk, salt, pepper, and 1 cup of the cheese into flour mixture, whisking until cheese is melted. Stir in spinach, 1 cup at a time, stirring until wilted before the next addition. Add chicken and pasta; stir until coated and warmed through. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese.
Mini chicken pot pies (Southern Living)
All the classic flavor of chicken pot pie in two-bite packages.
Ingredients:
Cooking spray
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 medium leek, white and light green parts, chopped (about 1¾ cups)
1 large carrot, peeled and chopped into ¼-in. pieces (about 1 cup)
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
2 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
1 ¼ cups chicken stock
¼ cup heavy whipping cream
2 cups chopped rotisserie chicken
½ cup frozen sweet green peas
1 (8-oz.) can refrigerated crescent dough sheet
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat a standard 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray; set aside. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add leek, carrot, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring often, until leeks are translucent, and carrots are slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add thyme and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
2. Sprinkle flour over leek mixture; cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in stock and heavy cream, scraping up any flour stuck to bottom of skillet. Bring to a simmer over medium-high. Cook, whisking often, just until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in chicken and peas; set aside.
3. Dust work surface lightly with flour, and unroll crescent dough sheet on surface, being careful not to stretch out dough. Roll out to a 12- x 10½-inch rectangle. Cut into 12 (4 x 3-inch) dough pieces. Press 1 piece of dough into bottom of each greased muffin cup. Spoon ¼ cup of the chicken mixture into each piece of dough.
4. Bake in preheated oven until crescent dough is puffed and golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Remove from muffin tin, and serve.
CHICKEN SALAD-STUFFED TOMATOES (Southern Living)
This easy recipe calls for just five ingredients (plus salt and pepper) and doesn’t require you to heat up the kitchen, thanks to the rotisserie chicken. Serve the stuffed tomatoes with crusty bread and mixed greens for a refreshingly simple meal.
Ingredients:
6 beefsteak tomatoes, (1/2 to 3/4 lb. each)
4 cups chopped rotisserie chicken
1 1/2 cups chopped tricolor bell pepper mix (from 1 [8-oz.] container)
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
1. Remove and discard tops of tomatoes; then core and seed them.
2. Stir together next 6 ingredients in a bowl until combined. Spoon about 1/2 cup mixture into each cored tomato. (Cover and refrigerate leftover chicken salad up to 5 days.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.