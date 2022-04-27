Haralson County law enforcement assisted with the apprehension of a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals yesterday.
On Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m., Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and Haralson-Paulding Drug Task force assisted the U.S. Marshals with arresting a fugitive at a residence on Jacksonville Road, outside of Tallapoosa.
The wanted subject, Brian Kelly Chasteen, 49, of Ringgold, barricaded himself inside the residence and stated that he was armed, according to HCSO press release.
Negotiators on the scene attempted to get Chasteen to come out of the home, but he refused, the release said. The Paulding County SWAT team was requested and responded to the residence.
Chasteen was wanted on felony escape and failure to appear warrants out of Catoosa County, Ga. Recently, he had been sentenced to 20 years for trafficking methamphetamines.
The judge allowed him to be released to get his affairs in order, but gave him a date to turn himself in, per the release.
Chasteen did not turn himself in at the appointed time and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Paulding County SWAT negotiators continued to try to get Chasteen to come out of the home, but he refused so it was decided to apply tear gas, the release said.
“We would like to thank the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Paulding County SWAT team, and the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office (Alabama) for their assistance today,” HCSO press release said.
After the deployment of the tear gas, Chasteen did exit the house with a self-inflicted wound from a knife. Aid was rendered to Chasteen, and the injury was not life threatening. Chasteen was transported to a local medical center in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
He was officially apprehended at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“This was a good outcome,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “The scene was contained, no law enforcement personnel were injured, and the fugitive is now in custody. We stand committed to serve and protect our citizens in Haralson County and we feel like we accomplished that today.”
