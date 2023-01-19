Editor's Note: This is Part Five of a series of articles featuring a Ukrainian Territorial Guard’s experience in the Russian-Ukrainian War
“Wars are not paid for in wartime, the bill comes later.” – Benjamin Franklin
It is New Year’s Eve 2022
The year 2023 started with fireworks for Ukrainian citizens, only not of the celebratory variety. Russia launched over 80 suicide drones over the two day period between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Ukrainian sources report that their air defense was able to shoot them all down.
According to Oleg’s sources, Russia ordered 2,500 Shahed-136 (kamikaze) drones that have already been delivered. Many trains are going back and forth to China, and activity on the border with Belarus has ramped up. Ukrainian intelligence reports that numerous trucks and armored vehicles are traveling between Russia and Belarus.
The war seems no closer to an end now than it did at its beginning, nearly one year ago.
Instead of countdowns and champagne toasts, Oleg’s New Year’s Eve consisted of patrolling, search and rescue missions, and destroying Russian mines and projectiles. He spent hours in the forest, searching for a missing woman. Oleg used his drone to help with the rescue mission. The police, TG, and even the army were searching for her all night long. In total, over 500 people joined in the search.
They found her the next morning. She saw the search parties but stayed hidden in a tree. Who knows why. The weather was damp, cold, and rainy, and hogs are abundant in those parts. Ultimately, she believed they were Russians, so she decided not to take the risk.
Just a few kilometers from Oleg’s home, Ukrainians shot down a drone. Oleg explains, “They said it’s a Russian drone, but we know it’s from Iran. Russians don’t make processors or GPS modules. There’s electronics from around the world.” To add insult to injury, the drone included a hand-written message for its Ukrainian recipients: “Happy New Year.”
“Who wrote this? Some soldier, who also thinks they are doing good? If I am a normal person, I will not attack civilians, right? It’s a crime.”
“I know many guys who were in the forefront or they are there now. I know the situation. Russia strikes with artillery really a lot, more than us. More artillery for us means faster end of the war.”
The proliferation of drones does not bode well for the future of the war. Oleg clarifies: “Missiles can cost $1 million, and this crap costs only $20k. Russians have been collecting weapons for the last 70 years.” He goes on to say that he thinks “they can do it forever.”
Dire Straits
As the probability of a long-term conflict settles in, it’s hard to ignore the danger and the gravity of the situation. It would be understandable if there was a loss of hope and purpose on the Ukrainian side, but their spirits remain high. Oleg says that the Ukrainians continue to “fight for freedom and democracy, for a better life for our country.”
Oleg understands the gravity of the situation and explains, “I understand isolationist politics clearly; that’s why I understand that victory is not so close. This war will only give us bad future, no matter win or lose. Because even if we win, we will pay for lend-lease for like 50 years.” Holdovers from 20th century mindsets continue to impact Ukraine’s future, but, no matter because Oleg and his countrymen are committed to their country and their neighbors.
Teaching, Learning, and Caregiving
Oleg has moved through the ranks and now holds the position of battle training commander, teaching and training his unit in much the same way the army does. He says that “they have regular trainings, and also more advanced ones with experienced people.”
Part of Oleg’s responsibility is creating “points of invincibility,” also known as “unbreakable points,” where citizens can get food, access WiFi, and use the generator. In some locations in Ukraine, these points are located in tents. Often, they can be found in municipal buildings in centralized locations.
He and his unit pay particular attention to families of guys who have been called into active duty on the frontlines: “We give them same supplies as for old people and we help fix something at home or firewood, so guys on forefront can know that there’s somebody who is taking care and protecting their families while they are fighting every day.”
The Human Factor
It’s easy to get caught up in the politics of the Ukrainian War and forget that these soldiers are real people who have left behind their families in order to protect their homeland. Their spouses and children now live in a new normal filled with fear, uncertainty, and scarcity.
Oleg always talks about getting his story out there, partly so more people know what’s really happening, but mainly to help people put a human face on a conflict that if we’re not careful, we can become desensitized to. In actuality, what’s unfolding on the world’s stage is a campaign of terror, a grotesque exaggeration of the neighborhood bully who uses his strength to take what he wants and subjugate anyone smaller than himself.
You can support Oleg and his unit by donating through this link: https://gofund.me/c2a9c46d
