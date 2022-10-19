Editor's Note: This is Part One of a series of articles featuring a Ukrainian Territorial Guard’s experience in the Russian-Ukrainian war
“You don't liberate a country standing on the soil of another.” ―Fadia Faqir, Willow Trees Don't Weep
He has been waiting patiently in the cold for a number of days without enough food to eat or supplies to keep warm. There’s never enough of anything now. But today’s the day. He hears the whine of the engine as the old beige SUV pulls into view. With heavy boots, he crunches through the deep snow and joins several other soldiers who emerge from their hiding places. The villagers have come through for them again. The driver opens the hatch to reveal a bounty of potatoes, apples, and cabbages in plastic grocery bags and battered cardboard boxes tied with string. Jars of pickled vegetables, bags of clothes, and spare tires are heaped in, too. It’ll have to do. It’s all their countrymen could spare.
The first time I heard Oleg Kashchenko’s name was in a conversation with my husband about RC cars in 2021. My husband, David, is the head band director at Carrollton Upper Elementary School and one of the assistant band directors at Carrollton High School. A former motorcycle enthusiast, he took a hiatus from recreational activities after a 100+ mph motorcycle accident during a race. However, he missed having a release from the natural stresses of work, and he adopted a new pastime: RC cars.
His newest hobby has quickly catapulted him to elite status in the RC car world: people come to him for advice on what type of car they should buy or what repairs they could do on their cars. While we teased him about his “toy cars,” he found himself sharing his knowledge and accepting a position as co-moderator of a Facebook RC car page. That’s how he met Oleg. That’s how we found ourselves playing a minor role in the war in Ukraine.
A friendship between Oleg and David soon followed, and, later, when the Russian invasion pushed to the forefront of everyone’s minds, Oleg opened up about the hardships of war, making a conflict a half-world away feel as immediate as if it were happening in our own neighborhood.
A 34-year old native of Kiev, Oleg trained for a career in economics, spent some time on assignment in Bangkok, and up until just a few months ago, worked for a major trading company in Ukraine. Now, he’s rented out both of his apartments and works raising rabbits, chickens, goats, and quails and making cheese.
“I never was a soldier and never thought about a military career, but when things happened, from the very first day, I started to serve at a roadblock, then I got a contract as a military volunteer.” An “accidental” soldier, Oleg had no idea he would one day be a Territorial Guard, protecting 17 villages from invading Russian forces. Nor could he have foreseen his need for tactical gear and supplies to defend his family, his neighborhood, and his homeland.
History of the Conflict
Even though this conflict feels recent to many Westerners, it’s not by a long shot. Tension between Russia and Ukraine dates back over 400 years. More recently, in the 1930s, Ukraine fell victim to a man-made famine, the Holomodor, that resulted in the deaths of over 3 millions Ukrainians at the hands of the Soviet government--a genocide.
Most people recognize February 2014 as the start date of the ongoing war. Russia’s annexation of Crimea and seizure of Ukrainian lands, among other factors, served as a catalyst. Oleg explains, “In 2014 we had a revolution in Ukraine. We wanted freedom, good government. That same day, Russia started a war in east Ukraine with the lie that they want to ‘free’ us, you know, ‘free’ our ground from Ukrainian people. They said we are Russian here, but we don’t know it.”
Russia invaded mainland Ukraine in February 2022 and intensified the war. The situation has only deteriorated since then.
“About war situation: it’s horrible, too many innocent civilians, too much destruction, their ‘special ops’ everywhere. They shoot their missiles in our cities, and also there’s insufficient everything.”
As Oleg shared more and more of his dire circumstances with David, my husband felt compelled to help. Defending their homeland, Oleg and his “guys” move through the villages without body armor. The idea that one day you work in an office and the next day you’re handed weapons to defend your town against Russian forces is almost unfathomable, hence Oleg’s unenviable position.
Lending a Hand
Helping Oleg proved difficult. David explains, “After the war broke out between Ukraine and Russia, I messaged Oleg to see if he was okay and if there was anything I could do to help. It is against US laws to ship weapons or ammunition internationally, but he needed a high powered scope for his rifle and a pair of binoculars. It cost me about $250 in shipping to get the items to him.”
A small gesture, it was about all David could manage, given the circumstances as we could not send him weapons or ammunition.
And so we wait, day after day, to see if Oleg and his family are okay. As the threat of a nuclear attack looms, Oleg’s courage takes center stage. And he is not alone. He is one among many.
David clarifies. “Oleg is doing exactly what he has to do in order to protect his family and his home. When he and I correspond, he doesn’t complain about the hand they have been dealt. He just does what he has to do to make it from day to day. He has so much determination and grit.
Most boys growing up in my day fantasized about ‘playing war.’ We put on our gear, picked up our plastic guns, and marched into the woods searching for our imaginary enemy. But when real life slaps you in the face and you someday find yourself really living that scenario, a lot of people would not have the mettle to do what needs to be done. Things change very quickly when you have real bullets and artillery coming at you. I pray that Oleg and his family are safe. But I realize that his bravery and the bravery of his companions is the only chance they have at remaining safe.”
Oleg treats us with messages from time to time to let us know he’s okay...and that he’s captured a Russian tank.
A story for another day.
