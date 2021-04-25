Brannon Kemp Shirley, 25, of Buchanan is facing murder charges after turning himself in to Villa Rica Police Saturday.
Shirley is charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Shirley is being detained at the Carroll County Jail, and bond has reportedly been denied.
According to a post on the VRPD Facebook page, just after midnight on Saturday officers from the department were dispatched to the parking lot of the Watering Hole Bar on Hwy. 78 in reference to a man being shot. Officers reportedly found a victim, whom the posting did not identify, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
"The victim was transported to Tanner Hospital, Villa Rica, where he was pronounced dead," said the post.
"During the investigation it was determined that the victim and suspect had been involved in an altercation earlier in the night in the parking lot of the Watering Hole. The suspect left the scene only to return at a later time during which there was another altercation resulting in the victim being shot."
