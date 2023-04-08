The University of West Georgia Police Department recognized Officer Genesis Jimenez not just for her work for UWG but also for assisting the Carrollton Police Department.
Jimenez was awarded the Meritorious Conduct Medal for her assistance to CPD by providing translations during two felony investigations. Jimenez’s work as a translator led to CPD making the arrest of both people responsible in those felony cases.
The UPD Facebook post recognizing her talked about her work on and off the job saying, “Not only is she a great officer, but she is also an academic scholar. While working full time for UPD, she has maintained an overall GPA of 4.0, was awarded two scholarships, and was nominated to be an oral presenter for a panel during UWG Scholar’s Day.”
Jimenez has been a student at the University of West Georgia since the Fall of 2019 and has been working for UPD since March 2022. She is currently still working towards the completion of a double-major in criminology and French while working for the UPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.