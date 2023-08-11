One kidney transplant has the power to save a life and Pastor Randy Simpkins, of Carrollton, intends to illustrate this on the big screen.
Carrollton Kiwanis hosted Simpkins as the guest speaker at their weekly meeting. Simpkins did what many would consider inspiring, he gave a kidney to a man he never met.
One overheard morning conversation began the life saving journey for Russell Dallas. Simpkins was appointed as the Appalachian Trail Chaplin and went on a six month sabbatical on Jan. 1, 2022. He was excited to be able to minister the hikers and explore the different destinations in this 2,200 mile hike. However, a massive blizzard ended the journey 100 miles in. Simpkins traveled home for a week or two after being called for jury duty, this call in addition to the issues with the Methodist Church at the time delayed his hike further.
“Life experiences changed for me and it was very apparent I was not going to go back on the trail, I was very disappointed,” said Simpkins.
This disappointment was turned into a miracle in March 2022 when he called to volunteer for The Walk to Emmaus, a three-day Christian women’s retreat. Simpkins was enjoying his morning cup of coffee when he overheard Dallas’ wife discussing a stressful situation with her daughter and mother.
“All I heard her say was we gotta pray we find someone that’s O-Positive that’s willing to give up a body part, how do you ask somebody for a body part?” Simpkins said. “Right that second I would call it the sermon, the Holy Spirit, you may call it goosebumps, I just had this feeling that came over me all of a sudden that said this is why you’re not on the trail.”
Simpkins went around the corner, apologized for overhearing, and informed the family that he was in fact O-Positive. Dallas suffered from stage five kidney failure and had just been placed on the kidney transplant list with less than a year to live.
“Through the process of seeing if I could donate a kidney and see if we matched I learned some statistics that blew my mind.” said Simpkins. “There are almost 100,000 people in our country right now who are literally dying waiting for a kidney. The transplant list wait time in Georgia is one of the worst, is eight years. The life expectancy if you’re on the transplant list is significantly less than that.”
The chances of Simpkins and Russell matching was less than one in 10,000. However, they were a perfect match after doctors tested the blood and described this match as a miracle. Simpkins also describes this experience as “God-sent” and Russell as his lifelong brother.
“When I found out there was a way to help Russell and I realized there were 90,000-plus more Russell’s in this country it broke my heart,” said Simpkins. “We have identified the need through life experience [and] we have found the solution to the problem.”
Simpkins is also known for his previous movie “The Way Home” inspired by his distraught experience 23 years ago when his two-year old son went missing and with the help of the Carrollton community, his little boy was saved. It was this second life-changing encounter that inspired him to create a faith based movie in Carrollton to raise awareness about the need and ease of donating a kidney. The sole purpose of this film is to save hundreds of thousands of lives.
Simpkins is investing in the film to take it on a national level and all proceeds from the movie will be put back into “End The Wait”, a nonprofit organization utilizing film to educate individuals and recruit kidney donors to save lives. Individuals can donate at endthewait.net.
Russell is now living a healthy life, going to the gym daily, and is no longer on dialysis.
“What we’re doing is something that has never been done before, it’s very unique,” said Simpkins. “If God lays it on your heart to be involved with something be obedient. I think that’s what we’re designed to do, to give selflessly with no strings attached.”
