There will be an extra perk for giving blood this month, at least for one lucky winner.
Several local blood drives will be held during the next few weeks. Through June 30 donors will have added incentives to donate as they will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to Memphis that will include a guided tour of Elvis Presley's Graceland, former home of the "King of Rock and Roll."
The trip includes round-trip air fare for two to Memphis, a three-night stay at The Guest House at Graceland and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, a $500 gift card for expenses, and a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar. The blood drive connection with Elvis Presley, who left an everlasting fingerprint on the world as the first global rock and roll icon, is that he was a well-known, frequent blood donor.
Additionally, all donors will be sent a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
The following are dates, times, and locations for upcoming blood drives in the local area:
Friday, June 3: Tanner Medical Center-Carrollton, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saturday, June 4: West Georgia Cardiology-Carrollton, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7: Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15: Carroll County Sheriff's Office- 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, June 17: City Station-Carrollton- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Friday, June 17: Old Camp Church-Carrollton- 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
To register, donors can go to www.redcrossblood.org/donate/blood, key in zip code, click on "Find A Drive," and select the date, location and type of blood donation that is desired to provide. A regular blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, while plasma donations require approximately a half-hour longer.
