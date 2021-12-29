The UWG's Men Basketball team will return from the holiday break on Friday when they host, conference opponent, Union for a 4 p.m. tip-off.
West Georgia (4-7, 1-3 GSC) comes into Friday's matchup following an 11-day layoff with their last action coming against Morehouse on December 20 where they dropped a tough one at home to the Maroon Tigers. Union brings in a 11-2 record and comes into the contest following an 85-79 overtime win against Delta State.
UWG is averaging 72.6 points per game on the year, good for eighth in the Gulf South Conference. The Wolves are giving up 73.3 points per game which is also good for eighth in the league. Union is averaging 77.5 points per game which ranks third in the conference while allowing 66.0 points per game which ranks second.
Guards Kadeim Jones and Michael Zabetakis are both closing in on 1,000 career points at West Georgia. Jones, who's in his third year in the program, currently has 884 career points at UWG while Zabetakis currently sits at 902 points. Jones is the Wolves leading scorer this year with his 15.4 points per game and is coming off a team-high 19 points against Morehouse. Zabetakis' 12.1 points per game puts him third on the team in scoring while he's coming off a nine-point performance against the Maroon Tigers.
Guard J.J. Barnes does a lot of the "dirty work" for the Wolves as he leads the team in assists and steals while sitting fourth in rebounds from the point guard position. Barnes is usually the one that gets West Georgia's offense set and doesn't take that many shot as he's averaging just 5.7 shot attempts per game. When Barnes scores, he takes the UWG offense to another level as the Wolves are 3-0 when he scores in double digits this season.
With Tommaso Gini out due to injury, Jalen Sasser and Keshawn Heard have been the only two bigs in the rotation for West Georgia. Sasser has been solid all season and has remained that with Gini out. Sasser is coming off an 11-point performance while grabbing four rebounds and recording a career-high four steals against Morehouse. Heard has been solid in his increased role as he's shot 73% from the field in his last three games with a season high seven points coming against Alabama Huntsville on December 13th.
Union is led by senior guard Tyree Boykin. Boykin's 18.3 points per game leads the Bulldogs and puts him second in the conference just .6 behind the league's leading scorer, Kortrijk Miles. Boykin has five 20+ point scoring games this season with a season-high 28 points coming against Christian Brothers on December 11th.
Alongside Boykins, Union has three other double-digit a game scorers. Hunter Vick, Tylandrius Parks, and Nguidbol Boe are all averaging double figures for the Bulldogs. Vick is a 6'4" guard who is averaging 12.4 points per game while leading Union in assists and steals with 3.2 and 1.4 respectively. Parks is a 6'5" guard who is averaging 10.8 points per game while also grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game which leads the Bulldogs and ranks fourth in the GSC. Boe is a 6'8" forward who is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Tip-off for Friday's game is set for 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.