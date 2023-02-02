CHRIS JOYNER

UWG history alum and current Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Chris Joyner '92 will return to campus next week to discuss his book, "The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson," which was named a Best Book of 2022 by The New Yorker. The reading will be held at the UWG Campus Center Ballroom at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8. 

 BY Miguel Martinez, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Imagine being convicted and sentenced to death three times for a murder you didn’t commit. That’s exactly what happened to a Black sharecropper in 1948. And it occurred right here in Carrollton.

University of West Georgia history alum and current Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Chris Joyner ’92 will return to campus next Wednesday to discuss his book, “The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson,” which was named a Best Book of 2022 by The New Yorker.

