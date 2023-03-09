The University of West Georgia's School of Communication, Film and Media hosted their annual networking and student showcase, Media Day, on March 8. The event has been a staple for students for 41 years running. The event began with keynote speaker Karlyn Exantus, a 2006 alumnus who now works in the film industry as a script supervisor. 

Following the keynote speaker, alumni returned to speak in a panel. The panel was about how many of these successful students were able to make the most out of their college experience. 

