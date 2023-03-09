The University of West Georgia's School of Communication, Film and Media hosted their annual networking and student showcase, Media Day, on March 8. The event has been a staple for students for 41 years running. The event began with keynote speaker Karlyn Exantus, a 2006 alumnus who now works in the film industry as a script supervisor.
Following the keynote speaker, alumni returned to speak in a panel. The panel was about how many of these successful students were able to make the most out of their college experience.
The second panel hosted more alumni who discussed their career successes in an evolving media landscape.
Following the panel discussions, the networking event began. This year's Media Day hosted representatives of 31 different organizations with whom students could network and discover opportunities available for them. Notable companies who were represented included CNN, Delta Airlines, Home Depot, Playstation Studios, The Weather Channel, BET and many others.
Local companies included the Times-Georgian, Schiller Productions, Tanner Health Systems, Salem Media, Gradick Communications, and several other organizations.
"Media Day 2023 was a huge success, and I am happy to report that we engaged the largest number of students in the 41-year history of the event," said Dr. Brad Yates, Dean and Professor of the University of West Georgia's College of Communication, Film, and Media. "Additionally, well over 50 communication, film, and media professionals came to campus to meet our students, connect with them, and offer career advice," Yates added. "Each year our team fine tunes the Media Day experience so that we can offer the very best of our education-industry partnership to students. I am fortunate to work with a highly dedicated group of educators and professionals in UWG's School of Communication, Film, and Media, and their tireless efforts to ensure students have multiple opportunities to network with practitioners during Media Day is valued and appreciated. Too, a special thank you goes to our sponsors - Amitrace, Times-Georgian, and West Georgia Woman Magazine - for their generous financial support that allows us to host our signature event. We believe in the motto - "Your Career Starts Here" - and Media Day is one of the best ways we make that happen for students."
