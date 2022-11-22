Bowdon Coin Flip

If Bowdon wins this Friday, they will be back at home for the semifinal round on December 3. Carrollton, on the other hand, will be on the road for semis if they win this Friday.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

On Monday, the Georgia High School Association performed its “universal” coin flip for next week’s football semifinals, determining that the team on the top of the bracket will host if the teams are the same seed.

The flip for this week’s quarterfinal games determined that the bottom team would be the host, sending Bowdon on the road to Early County and keeping Carrollton at home against Walton, but it will be the exact opposite should they advance to the semifinals played on December 2.

