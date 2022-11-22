On Monday, the Georgia High School Association performed its “universal” coin flip for next week’s football semifinals, determining that the team on the top of the bracket will host if the teams are the same seed.
The flip for this week’s quarterfinal games determined that the bottom team would be the host, sending Bowdon on the road to Early County and keeping Carrollton at home against Walton, but it will be the exact opposite should they advance to the semifinals played on December 2.
This means that if one-seed Bowdon wins against Early County this Friday, they will be back at home for the semifinal round no matter what, as they are in the top left section of the bracket. They would play the winner of three-seed Dooly County and one-seed Lincoln County.
On the other side of the Class A Division-II bracket, the other four teams remaining are Clinch County (2), Johnson County (1), Wilcox County (1) and Schley County (1).
Conversely, this means that if one-seed Carrollton were to win against Walton this Friday, they would be on the road for the semifinals, as they were placed in the bottom left side of the bracket, and their two potential opponents, Colquitt County and North Gwinnett, are both one seeds as well.
The four teams remaining on the other side of the Class 7A bracket are Westlake (2), Mill Creek (1), Grayson (1) and Milton (1).
Should Bowdon and/or Carrollton make it past the semis, all state championship games will be held at Georgia State’s football stadium, Center Parc Stadium, which used to be the Atlanta Braves’ Turner Field.
According to the GHSA website, the Class A Division-II championship will be December 8 at 5 p.m. and the Class 7A championship will be December 10 at 7 p.m.
Whether the area will have a team in either game is yet to be determined.
