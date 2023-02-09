The renewal two weeks ago of the Fifth Sunday Night Community Worship Service here in Bowdon was a crowning example of several occasions which are making great strides in enhancing the spirit of togetherness, or “unity in the community” as my pastor fondly labels it.
Several church congregations from around the area were represented among the large group that attended the service to fellowship and worship with Pastor Scott Estes and the congregation at Mountain View Baptist Church. It was rainy and chilly outside but warm with friendship, praise and worship going on inside.
From the opening song of “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” to an encouraging sermon from Acts 27 by Rev. Joe Driver, pastor of Indian Creek Baptist Church, with the words to “be of good cheer” even in difficult times, to the closing theme song of the Christian faith, “Amazing Grace,” all, it seemed, were in one accord.
I relished in this coming together of good folks, thinking of other community events such as the annual Community Thanksgiving Service which features a community choir and rotating preachers and the fall festival “trunk-or-treat” which also unites for an evening many from different churches and hundreds, maybe thousands, who attend.
Reading Bowdon history, which I am wont to do, I have found many stories about cooperation and togetherness in what is known as The Friendly City.
Almost 75 years ago, there was an event which I think must have been one of the greatest examples of Bowdon communion . It was the Centennial Celebration of the Bowdon Methodist Church which was covered in detail by Mrs. H.M. Bird in a series of columns titled "The March of Time” which she wrote for the Bowdon Bulletin newspaper from 1946-1951.
Those columns are contained in a collection titled The March of Time and Other Selected Columns which was compiled for the Bowdon Area Historical Society in 1993 by Judy Copeland Rowell and Mary Dobson Rowell and assisted by Amy Lynn Ivey and Ginnie Holland Prater.
Prior to the Methodist Church centennial, which was observed on December 31, 1950, Mrs. Bird wrote in her October 12, 1950, piece titled ‘Church activities bring all closer together:’ “For the past seven months the church activities in Bowdon have held the attention of both old and young. Perhaps at no time have the upholders of the Christian faith in our midst been more encouraging and enjoyed Christian fellowship more.”
She wrote that at both the Methodist and Baptist churches a number of Brotherhood and Fellowship meetings had been held, including, “Last Wednesday the entire Methodist Church with many of the Baptist friends got together for Family and Fellowship night.”
In her Nov. 30 1950, article Mrs. Bird wrote of the upcoming Centennial:
“Seldom has Bowdon looked forward to a more important event than the forthcoming gathering planned in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Bowdon Methodist Church - an occasion and event so closely identified with the entire town and surrounding country, it will, without question, create the greatest enthusiasm and general support and cooperation of all denominations in making it a great day.”
She explained that the date, Dec. 31, marked the establishment of the Bowdon Methodist Episcopal Church, South. She said, according to church history “there were those spiritually minded, stalwart characters who brought the denominations Baptist, Presbyterians and Methodists so close together that when circumstances made it impossible for the individual denominations to carry on Sunday School and worship service separately, they used the Methodist (the first church built) for a union Sunday School and later when the new school house was built, because it had more room, all denominations moved there to continue, as Judge Shelnutt records, ‘with the utmost harmony and interest.’”
She wrote that the Central Centennial Committee “appropriately and unanimously voted to invite the Baptist Church, which was organized in 1859, according to the best records available at this time, to join the Methodists in the, what it is hoped to be, general celebration. The committee further expressed a desire to have the Baptists extend such invitations to those who might like to return to Bowdon for the occasion and enjoy the warm fellowship….”
Three days before the Centennial gathering, Mrs. Bird reported that it “is looked forward to as one of the most outstanding days in Bowdon’s religious life. Already there seems to be a heartwarming feeling growing among all denominations of the town…”
“The members of the Methodist Church are indeed grateful to have the Baptists call off their services and join in making it a far better day with their presence than it could possibly be without…”
In her Jan. 4 1951, column after the celebration, Mrs. Bird reiterated the spirit of community fellowship and cooperation:
“One of the most beautiful and delightful features was the presence of our Baptist friends who did so much to make the day more joyous with love and warm fellowship toward our lovely visitors - they were without doubt our good neighbors. They, too, meant much to the sweet, lovely people who came to Bowdon with old friends of all denominations.”
Mrs. Bird would have no doubt loved the gathering at Mountain View Baptist Church and probably would have written about it in her newspaper space. I am proud to write about it and retell her stories of, also as my pastor terms it, the “community of believers.”
