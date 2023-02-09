The renewal two weeks ago of the Fifth Sunday Night Community Worship Service here in Bowdon was a crowning example of several occasions which are making great strides in enhancing the spirit of togetherness, or “unity in the community” as my pastor fondly labels it.

Several church congregations from around the area were represented among the large group that attended the service to fellowship and worship with Pastor Scott Estes and the congregation at Mountain View Baptist Church. It was rainy and chilly outside but warm with friendship, praise and worship going on inside.

