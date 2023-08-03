“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ ”- Martin Luther King Jr.
Imagine driving into your once beautiful and vibrant hometown, a place you had called home for over 50 years, and finding it transformed into a battleground. Buildings reduced to rubble, sirens blaring, people fleeing for their lives.
As the weeks and months pass, you see more and more destruction in your beloved country with no opportunity for peace in sight. You fear for your safety more and more every day.
Your opportunities for work are almost non-existent because supply lines are inconsistent and the economy of your country has essentially tanked because of the war.
Encouraged by your adult child to seek a safer and higher quality life, you make the heartbreaking decision to leave your native country behind and seek refuge and asylum in a place where you don’t even know the language.
This is the story of Anna (name changed for privacy reasons), mother to Oleg, the Ukrainian Territorial Guard soldier who has figured prominently in several of my previous articles.
A year and a half after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the fighting shows no sign of abating. At Oleg’s urging, Anna applied for an international passport, put her affairs in order, and began learning English.
She has also begun the very difficult task of saying goodbye to loved ones and treasured places.
Just one month after the war’s start, U. S. President Joe Biden announced his intention to accept “up to 100,000 Ukrainians” fleeing the war with Russia. In April of 2022, the United States announced the creation of Uniting for Ukraine, a program allowing Ukrainians displaced or affected by the war to apply for humanitarian parole status in the United States.
The Ukrainian refugee, known as a “beneficiary” within the program, must have an American “supporter” who will file an application on their behalf. The application (Form I-134A) requires the supporter to provide proof of financial competency to aid the beneficiary as they assimilate into American culture.
Additionally, the supporter must pledge to provide the beneficiary with help finding lodging, learning English, locating employment, and filling out paperwork.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will also complete a background check on prospective supporters to ensure asylum seekers, who are already in a very vulnerable position, will not be taken advantage of.
Prior to the war’s start, Ukraine already held the position of Europe’s poorest country. The war has done nothing but harm the economic state of Ukrainians. The victim of massive debt accumulation and internal corruption and mismanagement, the rich get richer and the poor continue to get poorer.
Another appealing aspect of the Uniting for Ukraine program is the beneficiary’s automatic eligibility to work within the United States as a parolee with no waiting period for employment certification or permission to work. For unemployed Ukrainian workers, this is a major draw of the plan.
The agonizing reality, however, is that there are far more Ukrainian refugees than there are supporters. Facebook groups such as Ukrainian Community of Atlanta feature lots of useful information for hosts and asylum seekers, but they also highlight cases of Ukrainians desperate to find a U.S. citizen to sponsor their emigration.
Here’s an example of a plea for help from a Ukrainian refugee (details changed for privacy reasons):
“Hello. We are a family of four, two adults and two children, the oldest is 6 years old and the youngest is 5 months old. We are looking for a sponsor in Atlanta. Before the start of the invasion, we lived in a small town in the Chernihiv region. I worked as a policeman and my wife as a teacher. We strive to start a new and safe life for our children. We have no bad habits, we do sports and self-development. In the United States, I plan to become a firefighter.”
If you are able, please consider sponsoring or assisting an individual or a family fleeing the war-ravaged nation of Ukraine. You can become a sponsor and loan a room out temporarily to a refugee and help them attain independence or, on a smaller scale, you can provide assistance through organizations such as Ukrainian Community of Atlanta and Atlanta2Ukraine,
Underpinning each refugee’s “number” is a story of courage, sacrifice, and resilience. For America, a country built on the contributions of refugees and migrant workers, Uniting for Ukraine is a natural outgrowth of our willingness to accept and embrace the “tired . . . poor . . . huddled masses” who yearn to “breathe free” and embrace the democratic and individualistic ideals of our citizens. Glory to Ukraine!
