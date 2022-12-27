University of Georgia tight end and former five-star recruit Arik Gilbert announced via social media on Monday that he will be entering the transfer portal.
"Thank you to the University of Georgia and all the Dawg fans for your unconditional support," he wrote in the post. "Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates for standing by me over the past two years."
Gilbert, a redshirt sophomore this season, enters the transfer portal after spending most of his playing career at UGA as a reserve tight end behind Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington on the depth chart.
In 2022, Gilbert played in just three games, catching two passes for 16 yards, including a four-yard touchdown reception against Vanderbilt.
Coming out of Marietta High School in the class of 2020, Gilbert was a five-star prospect with a 247 Sports composite rating of 0.9972, making him the number-one tight end and the number-one overall recruit in the state of Georgia and the number-five rated recruit in the entire nation at the time.
He was named Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2019, making him the first true tight end to win the award since the creation of the honor in 1985.
Gilbert committed to LSU in October of 2019, where he went on to play his first year of college ball and caught 35 passes totaling 368 yards and two touchdowns and was voted by the SEC's head coaches to be a Freshman All-SEC player.
The highly-touted athlete elected to enter the transfer portal and signed in time for UGA's 2021 summer semester, but he did not see any game action for the Dawgs until the 2022 season.
Now, Gilbert says it is time for a change again.
"With every new chapter comes a new opportunity for growth and, after careful consideration, now feels like the right time for me to turn the page," he wrote in his post.
With Gilbert on his way out, UGA is expected to return Bowers at the tight end position, as well as Oscar Delp, Ryland Goede and Brett Seither, with Washington likely choosing to enter the NFL draft.
